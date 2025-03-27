26 years ago, a bombing campaign was launched by NATO onto Yugoslavia as part of a much larger and insidious ‘End of History’ program designed to break up the world into micro ethno-national regions unified only by local tribalism, and mutual animosity toward neighboring regions.

This divide-to-conquer tactic took the name of ‘Balkanization’ and corresponded to a simultaneous growth of NATO as the military arm of an emerging world government.

With this dark anniversary in mind and with the hot battleground that Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina have played throughout history (and continue to play in our present age), Gordon and I thought it a good idea to invite color revolution expert, and Serbian based analyst Joaquin Flores onto this week’s episode of Breaking History.

Click below to watch the full show

Or watch on Youtube here , or Odyssee here

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also co-host of The Multipolar Reality on Rogue News and Breaking History on Badlands Media