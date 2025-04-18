In this gripping episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I plunge into the underworld of global manipulation, connecting modern geopolitical unrest with occult ideologies, intelligence ops, and the weaponization of narrative.

We open with the shocking story of a 17-year-old killer groomed by a Satanic neo-Nazi cult known as the Order of Nine Angles, an organization with direct ties to Atomwaffen, Temple of Blood, Islamic extremism, eco-terrorism, and, astonishingly, FBI funding.

During this show, we reveal the cult’s methods, occult origins, and global reach, showing how intelligence agencies worldwide weaponize fringe ideologies to destabilize societies. Ukraine emerges as a central hub of this dark web, fueling trafficking, radicalization, and psyops, while U.S. officials quietly back a rickety foreign policy built on lies and blood money.

The conversation widens into the 2024 resurrection of the Iran nuclear deal, an agreement that could reshape energy, regional power dynamics, and expose Israel’s long-denied nuclear arsenal. Matt and Ghost dissect the global elite’s resistance to nuclear energy democratization and how Western oligarchs push deindustrialization under the green mask.

From ancient mysticism to modern sabotage, this episode traces the fingerprints of empire, revealing how false flags, ideological grooming, and strategic ignorance are used to maintain control. It's part history lesson, part red-pill overdose, and absolutely essential listening.

