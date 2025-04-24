In this week’s Breaking History, Gordon and I unpack the fascist roots of Jose Bergoglio (aka: Pope Francis) and the destruction he ushered into the world, both as a former collaborator of fascist right wing juntas of Latin America during the days of Operation Condor and his later role infusing ‘liberation theology, wokeism and ecologism’ into the church. We also discussed various strategies now at play in the Middle East with a focus on the nuclear talks between the USA and Iran, the finalizing of a long-awaited comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Iran as well as the vital role of Iran within the International North South Transportation Corridor.

or watch on Odyssee here

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress