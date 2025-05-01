In Episode 94 of Breaking History, Gordon and I peel back the curtain on a sprawling geopolitical landscape shaped by finance, covert operations, and imperial legacy.

Kicking off with a deep dive into the rise of Mark Carney as Canada’s new globalist puppet, we expose Carney’s roots in Brookfield Asset Management, his ties to the World Economic Forum, BlackRock, the Bronfman crime dynasty, and even Ghislaine Maxwell. They explain how Canada's technocratic system is run through the British Crown’s Privy Council and unpack why Trump’s call to make Canada the 51st state may be a calculated narrative demonstration rather than a serious policy goal.

We then shift to the volatile India-Pakistan conflict, highlighting the role of British and U.S. intelligence in fostering jihadist networks and weaponizing historic grievances like Kashmir and Khalistan. From Pakistan’s Defense Minister openly blaming the West for radicalization, to India’s aggressive water shutoff, they warn of a potential flashpoint designed to fracture the BRICS alliance.

Finally, they explore the strategic importance of Iran’s Bandar Abbas port explosion along the International North-South Transport Corridor, a vital trade route linking Russia, Iran, and India. With energy, alliances, and multipolarity on the line, this episode is a masterclass in deciphering the engineered chaos of empire.

