In this solo deep-dive episode of Breaking History, I decided to devote the entire episode to the untold history of Canada, exposing the imperial roots of Confederation and the British Crown’s long war on republicanism.

Broadcasting from Alberta, I unpack how Canada’s formation in 1867 was engineered to thwart U.S.-style sovereignty, tracing British counter-revolutionary strategies through figures like Sir John A. Macdonald, Lord Alfred Milner, and Mark Carney.

I reveal how pro-British networks derailed movements for Canadian-American unity, crushed visionary infrastructure projects like the Bering Strait rail link, and weaponized cultural identity against liberty itself. Also highlighted are the unsung Canadian nationalists, compares economic models of empire vs. republic, and makes the case for an Alberta revival rooted in real independence, not just secession.

From Franklin and Lincoln to Russia and China, I draw on powerful global parallels to today’s moment, calling for bold reforms like Glass-Steagall, a return to national banking, and a vision-driven economy. This isn’t just Canadian history, it’s a blueprint for reclaiming sovereignty from the empire, one idea at a time.

Or watch on Rumble here , or Odyssee here

