In Episode 97 of Breaking History, Gordon and I explore Trump’s Golden Dome missile defense plan, weighing its potential for peace through strength versus the risk of a new global arms race. We also examine China's warning that the system violates space treaties, the irony of using Cold War-era defense strategies, and the possibility that Trump’s real goal is global denuclearization.

The conversation expands to Middle East diplomacy, Trump’s sidelining of Netanyahu, and Saudi Arabia’s growing role as a stabilizing force. They dissect the Ukraine conflict’s stalemate, the collapse of Zelensky’s credibility, and escalating tensions between NATO, Russia, and Israel. Gordon speculates that Trump is strategically allowing Israeli extremists to destroy their own narrative, while we connect neocon ideology to occult power structures and the erosion of Judeo-Christian traditions.

The episode also previews Matt’s upcoming documentary The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs: Roswell and the Birth of a New Legend, exploring how CIA psyops and cult programming weaponized alien mythology to rewrite religious history. With deep historical context, raw skepticism, and narrative warfare insight, this installment is a masterclass in decoding the true stakes behind global headlines.

