In this episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I dissect the increasingly bizarre geopolitical chessboard, with a focus on Trump’s proposed “Golden Dome”, a space-based missile defense system that’s drawing fire from Russia, China, and North Korea. The duo questions whether this grandiose plan is a legitimate defense strategy or a high-stakes narrative ploy designed to shift global attention and accelerate resolution through rhetorical escalation.

They explore the possible kabuki theatre behind Trump's provocative language about Putin, suggesting Trump’s public anger may be part of a broader strategy to neutralize warmongers and hijack the global narrative. Gordon draws a parallel between Trump’s media tactics and Sun Tzu’s art of misdirection, while I take a historical deep dive into U.S. encirclement strategies, NATO expansion, and the shadow influence of ancient imperial models like the Athenian Golden Age, ironically echoed by King Charles’ pageantry in Canada.

With talk of nuclear brinkmanship, elite cults, British monarchy theatrics, and the myth-making machine of modern empire, this episode is a dense but entertaining breakdown of power, propaganda, and the stories we’re told to believe.

