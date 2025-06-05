In this week’s episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I unpack global events stretching from the attacks on civilian and military infrastructure in Russia, to Macron’s threats to expand NATO into Asia ‘unless China reins in North Korea’, to the danger of Uyghur terrorists incubating in Syria, Turkey’s ambitions to gain a Greater Turkey stronghold and we discuss the connection between Ukrainian nazis and Syrian jihadis.

We end the show with an extended presentation on Tiananmen Square (it is the anniversary after all) and we address how what occured on June 4, 1989 was less a massacre and more of an attempted color revolution.

