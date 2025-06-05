In this week’s episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I unpack global events stretching from the attacks on civilian and military infrastructure in Russia, to Macron’s threats to expand NATO into Asia ‘unless China reins in North Korea’, to the danger of Uyghur terrorists incubating in Syria, Turkey’s ambitions to gain a Greater Turkey stronghold and we discuss the connection between Ukrainian nazis and Syrian jihadis.
We end the show with an extended presentation on Tiananmen Square (it is the anniversary after all) and we address how what occured on June 4, 1989 was less a massacre and more of an attempted color revolution.
Racism is a weapon of collectivists to divide and conquer. Grievance studies are all about finding what makes people different, finding a grievance and exploiting that to further the goal of collectivism. Collectivism has many brands, socialism, communism and satanism.
An example is slave reparations, where people who never owned slaves are told they must apologize and pay people who have never been slaves.
Slavery was not racial, anyone could be a slave. Ginger slaves were sold by the King of Ireland for 5 cents on the dollar.
Those who are lying make it a race issue, betting people have no sense of history, reality or critical thinking to know the difference.