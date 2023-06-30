In this week’s episode of Breaking History on Badlands Media, Sean Morgan and I break down the reality behind the coup attempt in Russia, the parallels to the original 1917 western-directed color revolution that toppled the Romanovs and the spread of the American system of political economy around the world in the late 19th century. Parallels to today’s multipolar alliance are drawn out as well
Follow Badlands Media here: https://rumble.com/v2vheoe-breaking-history-ep-2-wed-1200-pm-et-.html
