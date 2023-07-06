Episode 4 of Breaking History on badlands media is now live with a focus on the under-appreciated dynamics of the American Revolution and how the potential for Republican movements across Europe came undone as the French revolution was turned into a bloodbath of anarchy.

Today’s fires ripping across France have made this historical turning point of the Jacobin bloodbath that destroyed the hope of an age of brotherhood in 1792 even more important.

Additionallly, for folks who might be confused about the battles between masonic lodges during the late 18th century, this is also discussed a bit in this week’s episode

