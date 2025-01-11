In this episode of ‘The Fearless Podcast’ I was asked to describe the techniques used by Franklin Roosevelt, and President Lincoln, McKinley and Harding earlier, to combat the deep state. An extended overview of the New Deal, Glass Steagall, the Pecora Commission, and Reconstruction Finance Corporation were laid out with a look to our current systemic breakdown.

Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also co-host of The Multipolar Reality on Rogue News and Breaking History on Badlands Media