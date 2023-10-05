Today, I was extremely saddened to learn of the passing of my friend Patrick Timpone (host of One Radio Network). I had been a guest on his show at least 20 times over the past few years and each time he brought an purity of heart, happiness and hunger for truth to our conversations which was always edifying.

In our last show (recorded on September 11), we discussed a myriad of topics ranging from the strengths and weaknesses of the BRICS+ alliance, the transformation of the US economy from a productive system into a speculative time bomb, the murder of JFK and the controlled demolition of buildings 22 years ago.

If you’ve never had a chance to get to know Patrick, or listen to his show, enjoy this discussion, and check out his archived content on One Radio Network.

