This week, I chatted with the fantastic folks at Think BRICS about global grand strategy with a specific focus on Canada’s potential integration into a North American Union, or European Union or BRICS… Think BRICS just published the entire interview along with the following overview to whet your appetite:

“In a revealing uncensored interview—now available in full for the first time—Matthew Ehret, Editor-in-Chief of Canadian Patriot Review , pulls back the curtain on Canada’s precarious geopolitical future. This unfiltered conversation, stretching far beyond the edited version on YouTube, dives into explosive questions: Could Canada pivot from its traditional Western alliances to join BRICS? Is a 51st U.S. statehood bid more likely? And why does a former Bank of England governor now hold the keys to Canada’s political machinery?

Ehret doesn’t hold back. He paints a picture of a nation caught in a high-stakes tug-of-war between global power brokers. On one side: BRICS nations like Russia and China, touting infrastructure megaprojects like the Polar Silk Road. On the other: a U.S. establishment flirting with Trump’s revival of “America First” nationalism. But Ehret warns viewers not to take headlines at face value. “Games within games,” he says, hinting at shadowy agendas behind Canada’s possible openness to flirt with greater collaboration with Asia.

The interview takes a sharp turn into Canada’s political labyrinth. Why did Mark Carney—a banker with ties to Oxford and the Bank of England—leapfrog over rivals like Chrystia Freeland (a Rhodes Scholar with Soros connections) to become PM? Ehret dissects the oligarchic machinery of Canada’s “weird government,” where unelected elites pull strings through institutions like the Privy Council. For viewers outside Canada, this is a crash course in how power really works north of the border—and why Carney’s rise feels less like democracy and more like a corporate takeover.

But the real fireworks come when Ehret speculates on Alberta’s future. Could the province’s “true freedom fighters” push for independence, leveraging Arctic development deals with Russia? Or will Ottawa’s “green depopulation agenda” crush dissent? He drops breadcrumbs about historical “honey traps” set by British Empire loyalists, suggesting Canada’s flirtation with China today mirrors past manipulations.

This isn’t just policy wonkery. Ehret’s uncensored takes are laced with urgency, urging Canadians to question narratives fed by “CIA-CSIS propaganda.” He contrasts Macron’s BRICS overtures (which cost France sovereignty) with Canada’s timid dance around the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank. The subtext? Joining BRICS could empower Canada—or entrap it.

The interview closes with a glimmer of hope: Ehret sketches a vision of Alberta leading a resource-rich, sovereign Canada, unshackled from Ottawa’s control. But he’s clear-eyed about the odds. “Cloudy skies are on the horizon,” he warns, hinting at Carney’s opaque alliances and the global elite’s “transhumanist” endgame.

For those craving depth, this uncensored cut is a masterclass in reading between the lines. It’s not just about Canada—it’s a playbook for decoding power in a multipolar world. Ready to question everything? The full interview awaits.

Watch the full uncensored version now—because the YouTube edit only scratches the surface.

see here

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also co-host of The Multipolar Reality on Rogue News and Breaking History on Badlands Media