

Britain’s DIVIDE & CONQUER: How They Corrupted the Abrahamic Religions

Matthew Ehret
Jan 16, 2026

How did the British Empire learn to pull the strings of the Abrahamic religions – and turn believers against each other?

In this explosive conversation with Crypto Rich, we dig into how Judaism, Christianity and Islam were systematically manipulated, corrupted and weaponised as tools of DIVIDE & CONQUER.

Or watch on Rumble here or Spotify here or Youtube here

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

