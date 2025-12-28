Britain's Hidden Hand in America's Government

How did the British help build the very Deep State that now controls Washington?



In this episode of Crypto Rich, we break down the hidden links between the British establishment, the City of London, Wall Street and the rise of the American Deep State.

From secretive societies and intelligence ties to financial control and foreign policy manipulation, we explore in high definition the British intelligence direction of JFK’s murder, 9-11, and even the murder of Martin Luther King Jr. We additionally review the structure of the Chinese deep state, global drug money laundering since 1830, the Bronfman gang controls of global mafia-intelligence-masonic networks, and we even debunk a number of false narratives being spun to brainwash westerners to support an upcoming war against China.

This is the side of US history you were never meant to see.

