Event #1: 2026 Cornerstone Forum

This coming March will be jam packed with mind-expanding events starting with the 2026 annual Cornerstone Forum hosted by Shaun Newman on Saturday March 28 and featuring special guests Daniele Smith (Premier of Alberta), Larry Johnson (ret. CIA Analyst), Alex Krainer (geo-strategic analyst), Tom Luongo (economic analyst), Martin Armstrong (economic analyst), Lt. Col (ret) Karen Kwiatkowski (VIPS member), Neil Oliver (RT host) and many other speakers.

I was honored to be asked to engage in a friendly debate with Canadian journalist Sam Cooper on the topic of China or the City of London (which foreign power is a bigger problem to Canada)?

EVENT #2: Understanding the British Roots of the Deep State

Then on the following day (Sunday March 29), I will be hosting my own smaller, but still fun event on the topic of ‘Understanding the British Roots of the Deep State’ with a look at the power of the undead British Empire, and what this ancient system of feudal evil is afraid of.

This interactive presentation will introduce you to the real power of the City of London, the occult underground shaping world politics, the intersection of mafia agencies and intelligence agencies, and much more.

Additionally, who were the unsung heroes who resisted this ancient force of evil and how can we learn from their examples and battles in our present circumstance?

Supplementary reading material

Canadian Patriot Review #7 (June-July 2013) Canada’s Struggle for Nationhood and the Round Table (FREE DOWNLOAD)

Canadian Patriot Review #8 (April 2013) Exposing the Myth of Canadian Nationalism (FREE DOWNLOAD)