In this Canadian edition of Campaign for America with Lt. Steve Rogers, I was invited to discuss a myriad of topics ranging from the role of Russia within the NWO, Zelensky and Kolomoskoi in Ukraine and the role of Soros in both China and the USA. We also discussed the oncoming economic collapse and how it were possible even at this late date, of avoiding WWIII.

Click below to watch on Rumble and Bitchute

Matthew Ehret the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

And subscribe to my new Telegram channel at T.me/CanadianPatriotPress