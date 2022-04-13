In this presentation delivered to students at Moscow State Nuclear University and hosted by American University in Moscow President Edward Lozansky, three experts (Raymond McGovern, historian Anton Chaitkin and Matt Ehret) were asked to share their thoughts on the origins of today’s current crisis, historic lessons of a better USA which have been scrubbed from our collective memory, and the rise of the MICIMATT (Military Industrial Congressional Intelligence Media Academia Think Tank) Complex. The question of America’s viability at this late stage of crisis is treated, and also the potential to break free of a complete civilizational breakdown crisis.

subscribe to our Telegram channel at t.me/CanadianPatriotPress