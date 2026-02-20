In this comprehensive episode of UK Column, I spoke with Mike Robinson about the strategic role of Canada as a cybernetics-managed asset within the British Empire’s great. We also discussed the role of British Military Intelligence operative C.H Douglas’ concept of ‘Social Credit’ as the foundation of Universal Basic Income, and today’s Orwellian control grid which has some striking connections to the esoteric section of Theosophy, the Fabian Society and Technocracy Inc.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress