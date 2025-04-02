In this long form chat with the two Alexes at the Duran, we talked about the dark side of Canada, and how this Monarchy of the north might possibly become a sovereign nation some day. Until then, the dangers of a renewed North American Union, Carney’s revival of a British-driven fake nationalism and the solidification of Canada as a wedge between US-Russian cooperation is holding back that better destiny.

This will involve Canadians finally coming to terms with the sick fact that this nation has been founded upon a profoundly delusional anti-Americanism since our earliest days, and re-amplified by the ‘Responsible Government’ agenda of 1840, the fake constitution of 1867, the fake ‘National Policy’ of 1870-1885, and broader Fabian Society program to create a eugenics-driven pseudo nationalism since the Great Depression.

We additionally take the time to explore the history of NAFTA, the good vs bad use of ‘Protectionism’, the current trap to re-absorb the USA into the British Commonwealth (highlighted by Trump’s apparent openness to making the USA an ‘associate member’ of the UK Commonwealth), Carney and Draghi’s program to create a military industrial revival, and the danger of Canada’s possible use as a honey trap to lure China into a dangerous trap.

Watch the full episode below:

