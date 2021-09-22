Canada's Elections, Evergrande and Remembering JFK's Strategic Genius

In this week's episode of the Great Game on Rogue News, V, CJ and I discuss the outcome of the Canadian elections, what the hell created both Justin Trudeau (and his father Pierre earlier) the ground shaking developments sweeping across Eurasia as Iran becomes a full member of the SCO, the social engineering that shaped the baby boomers, and why all hype about China's immanent financial meltdown is a fraud.

We additionally discuss John F Kennedy's strategic brilliance and watch a clip from his Sept 20, 1963 UN Speech proposing a joint US-Russian space program. We end the show with a broader discussion about education, the structures of evil and treat the topic whether genius can be taught (with a short and fruitful discussion of the life of Helen Keller).

On Optimism by Helen Keller: https://archive.org/details/optimismessay00kelliala

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the'Untold History of Canada' book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .