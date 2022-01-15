In this Canadian Patriot podcast, Matt Ehret talks with China expert Jeff J. Brown on the topic of his new expose on Canada's Two Michaels and the voluminous evidence of their role in anti-China espionage.

During this discussion, Jeff sheds light on the deeper geopolitical machinations behind the illegal arrest of Meng Wanzhou in 2018, the Soros-International Crisis Group which employed Michael Kovrig and the strange decision Michael Spavor made to abandon his fruitful career as a diplomatic cultural bridge maker between east and west in favor of a career as a low level spy.

Read Jeff Brown's report here

Check out more of Jeff's work at Chinarising.puntopress.com