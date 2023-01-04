Canadian Patriot Podcast: Challenging the High Priests of Science with Dr. Jessica Rose
In this Canadian Patriot Podcast, Dr. Jessica Rose and I discuss the importance of properly defining terms, and examining our assumptions in order to have a healthy scientific and technologically advanced culture.
This practice practice of properly defining our terms and assumptions is a pre-condition for the very existence of democracy and reviving these once-normal practices are vital if society will come to discover a proper pathway out of the current storms. During this conversation, topics ranging from the true nature of AIDS' destructive effects, to the current abnormal effects which MRNA injections are causing in the immune systems of recipients, to the failures of PCR testing for diagnostic purposes to Jessica's new Substack article are discussed at length.
I am the Science! LOL! Thanks for a great time and laugh about Friends and Unagi and kids and cell phones. Can't wait for the next one!
I don't think it was the high priests of science who made my mom's nursing home administration accept government mandates and extort gene jab compliance from people who wanted to keep their jobs and visit and care for their loved ones. I think it was ordinary Good-German passive obedience at the basement level, not the temple penthouse. Nursing home directors and administrators, despite their advanced academic degrees, appear to me to be intellectually and morally incapable of questioning stupid, illogical, cruel and abusive rules that clearly have nothing whatever to do with science.