In this Canadian Patriot Podcast, Dr. Jessica Rose and I discuss the importance of properly defining terms, and examining our assumptions in order to have a healthy scientific and technologically advanced culture.

This practice practice of properly defining our terms and assumptions is a pre-condition for the very existence of democracy and reviving these once-normal practices are vital if society will come to discover a proper pathway out of the current storms. During this conversation, topics ranging from the true nature of AIDS' destructive effects, to the current abnormal effects which MRNA injections are causing in the immune systems of recipients, to the failures of PCR testing for diagnostic purposes to Jessica's new Substack article are discussed at length.

