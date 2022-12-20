In this Canadian Patriot Podcast, I had the honor to speak with Dr Jessica Rose on the multi-level fraud that is the "Covid Pandemic" with deep dives into her work, her mode of thinking and her penetrating research proving the ugly realities within VAERS and other aspects of the pandemic and the “solutions” which the world was tricked into drinking in response.

Throughout the conversation, we also discuss the tricky beast known as “statistics” which, though useful tools, have come to increasingly find their use in the advance of tyranny. Some discussion takes place on the topic of the the electromagnetic components of molecular biology which could serve as tools of great good and great evil, as well as our thoughts on the science of mass stupidity.

