In March 2024 I launched the Canadian Patriot Review Substack to provide a platform for groundbreaking historical research, political analysis and to showcase talented contributors to the Canadian Patriot Review magazine to have their voices amplified to a wider audience.

Sadly, in April 2025, the Substack and Stripe accounts affiliated with the Canadian Patriot Review were frozen and I was no longer able to access the account.

Finally, after months of effort, the problem has been resolved and this Substack is going to be up and running once more.

So I invite everyone to subscribe now in order to get access to podcasts, invitations for live events, and PDFs of all Canadian Patriot Review publications.

Thanks for your support and collaboration on this journey.

Matthew Ehret

Founder, Editor-in-Chief, Canadian Patriot Review

Some recent contributions can be found here: