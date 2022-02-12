Last night I had the great pleasure of talking with Sean Morgan on his weekly program Making Sense of the Madness where we discussed the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa and the challenge this process poses to ivory tower technocrats attempting to manage society like a big dystopic video game.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .