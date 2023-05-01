Last week, I had the pleasure of joining Jason Bermas on Making Sense of the Madness as part of the “Canadian Takeover” special (my fellow Canadian patriot Dan Dicks was the other guest for the second half of the hour).

Jason asked whether the multipolar alliance was a controlled opposition, or if it was a legitimate anti-imperial movement. He also asked whether or not the United Nations is an irredeemable globalist institution or if there is anything in it that was once good. Finally we conduct a deep dive into the roots of Malthusianism and eugenics which sit at the heart of transhumanism.

Click on the links below to access the show on Rumble, Bitchute and Soundcloud: