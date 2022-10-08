In this episode of Tish Talks, I talk with Peoples Party candidate Patricia Conlin about the lies of Canadian history, cutting through the false narratives peppered across the intellectual minefield of alternative media and conspiracy research, and the importance of cultivating rigorous mental habits going into the unknown.

The important issue of British-Canadian vs American republican systems of law with a focus on two opposing constitutional currents is explored with a focus on Prime Minister John Diefenbaker's valuable Bill of Rights vs the fraudulent BNA Act of 1867 and it's 1982 appendix (aka: "The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms") which do not recognize rights as inalienable.

We additionally discuss current events, Putin's grand design, the manipulation of Ukrainian nazis and more.

Click on the links below to watch on Bitchute or Rumble:

Subscribe to Patricia’s Tish Talk Spotify here

T.me/CanadianPatriotPress