Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret’s Insights

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Alchimist's avatar
Alchimist
Oct 1

Jew is a race?

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Mike's avatar
Mike
Oct 15

When you say "witches, endowed with powers" shouldn't you really qualify it?

I'd accept "allegedly", even "ostensibly" goes too far.

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