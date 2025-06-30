Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Otness's avatar
David Otness
5h

Thanks again. And again. The anti-truth that has been so successfully propounded worldwide by the Owners for all of these decades now has challengers of consequence to its long- presumed primacy.

You and Cynthia especially have kept some lone embers glowing, and I now see their numbers not only increasing, but giving off more illumination as well.

And especially, particularly, there is more heat as the thermal mass of a New Day Ahead manifests in favor of the focused energy of a critical mass necessary to move these many mountains.

Two anthems;

"There was a time in this fair land when the railroads did not run...."

"Ah for just one time, I would take the Northwest Passage..."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Matthew Ehret
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture