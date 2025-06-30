I was happy to join the stage with a number of powerful speakers this week at an event sponsored by the United Conservative Party’s Calgary-Lougheed Association which dealt with the important question of Alberta Sovereignty and our multi-faceted global crisis impact on Canada.
Other speakers included Ben Trudeau, Jeff Rath, Bruce Pardy, Kris Sims, Dr. Michael Wagner, Peter McCaffrey, and Mitch Sylvester.
My particular speech (featured below) dealt with Mark Carney’s role in enmeshing Canada into the collapsing European Union and broader Re-Arm Europe military pact now setting the stage for war with Russia.
Thanks again. And again. The anti-truth that has been so successfully propounded worldwide by the Owners for all of these decades now has challengers of consequence to its long- presumed primacy.
You and Cynthia especially have kept some lone embers glowing, and I now see their numbers not only increasing, but giving off more illumination as well.
And especially, particularly, there is more heat as the thermal mass of a New Day Ahead manifests in favor of the focused energy of a critical mass necessary to move these many mountains.
Two anthems;
"There was a time in this fair land when the railroads did not run...."
"Ah for just one time, I would take the Northwest Passage..."