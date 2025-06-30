I was happy to join the stage with a number of powerful speakers this week at an event sponsored by the United Conservative Party’s Calgary-Lougheed Association which dealt with the important question of Alberta Sovereignty and our multi-faceted global crisis impact on Canada.

Other speakers included Ben Trudeau, Jeff Rath, Bruce Pardy, Kris Sims, Dr. Michael Wagner, Peter McCaffrey, and Mitch Sylvester.

My particular speech (featured below) dealt with Mark Carney’s role in enmeshing Canada into the collapsing European Union and broader Re-Arm Europe military pact now setting the stage for war with Russia.

To watch the full townhall event click here.