Carney's Bank Wasn't Built For NATO- It Was Built For This...

In this episode of Crypto Rich Politics, we discussed Carney’s new NATO Defense Bank and broader geopolitical machinations behind Ottawa’s recently announced purchase of 26 US-made HIMARS long range missile systems from Lockheed Martin.

We also discussed the expanding roles of Meta and Google Data Centers in Canada, the Bronfman origins of Brookfield Equity Management, Blackrock, and other equity management Gobblizers. And we also addressed the issue of Palantir management of Canadian medical, bureaucratic and military systems and the longer waves of Canada’s untold history, including an assessment of patriotic leaders such as Wilfrid Laurier, and John Diefenbaker who played positive roles in Canada’s fight for progress.

Enjoy the show.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

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