Cheikh Anta Diop’s Dream of a United Africa: The Economic Vision for an African New Silk Road

In this Rising Tide Foundation lecture, Nicholas Jones explores the strategic thinking of Africa’s great renaissance philosopher/scientist/statesman Cheikh Anta Diop and his vision for a modern, technologically advanced Africa liberated from the yolk of colonialism. Nicholas additionally lays out various elements of the evolving Belt and Road Initiative on the continent which are bringing Diop’s vision to life in our modern age.
