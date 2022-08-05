China and Russia have Big Plans: A Great Monetary Reset is Coming
In this discussion with my good friend Patrick Timpone at One Radio Network, IO was invited to discuss the following topics (outlined by Patrick in the following order):
What do Xi and Putin talk about today? Collapse of the unipolar order and alternatives.
The swamp people are supranational, operate above nations, and penetrate official govt. positions.
Since the Ukraine military operation, how has Russia’s leadership drained her swamp people.
How has Saudi Arabia has been a trophy for the multipolar alliance and why are the Saudis beginning to see the light?
Same thing for Turkey. Neither they nor Saudi Arabia are given the promised respect. Forming alliances with Russia.
How does western decarbonization puts Saudi Arabia’s energy sector in peril.
Why don’t green infrastructure projects provide a means to pay for themselves.
How has a fanatic like Henry Kissinger come to represent a voice of (pseudo) sanity in the west?
Oligarchs have a lot of power but they don’t have staying power. Historically, when they’re achieved their goal of consolidation, they’re destroyed themselves. Will cohere themselves into a conspiracy but collaboration will end when opportunity arises for dominance over the other oligarchs.
Cecil Rhodes wanted to reconquer the US. Rode roughshod over Africa. Rhodes Scholarships started to brainwash young talent. He was a useful tool, but money came from older blocks of Europe.
Banking, pharma, Vatican, politics – all intertwined by the oligarchs. They corrupt anything they can touch. But they have points of weakness within their structures of control that others take advantage of to bring them down.
Who owns Klaus Schwab?
Why did Plato’s Academy require that students know both geometry and know themselves?
Two different ways to think about the universe. Stasis: the universe is static, what’s changing is unnatural.
Versus the idea that creative acts are making things better. Involves making more discoveries, changing modalities. Obeying laws but with an increased power and freedom not available otherwise.
Oligarchy believes they must subvert by sabotaging scientists making pioneering discoveries. Learn to live with less.
3.6 trillion dollars of global Belt And Road Initiative projects envisioned by China. Building massive infrastructure, roads, ports, railways, plus training local engineers.
And more…
Matthew Ehret the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .
In the end China will control everything. But, few understand that. All was planned and tested since decades, since Xinjiang vanishing of a culture, the Uyghurs, they tested and improved all the techniques there, since the surveillance, the harrasment, the marks of good/bad families in the doors of the homes, the blocking of their religion first by forbidding the unofficial Koran approved by the CCP, then by installing inside the mosques the photo of Xi Jing Ping. Then with the surveillance, improving it, until they decide which person in the cameras "look" as a potential criminal or potential terrorist and immediately capture him and send to jail or to the "re-education camps". Separating families, some escaping to the mountains to go to other countries. If the gov catch a Uyghur in China talking or by whatsapp with someone in a foreign country, he was sent to jail. Separating families so the kids were sent to the boarding schools to be indoctrinated without never again seeing parents.... The whistleblowers with some hidden cameras went to the high tech offices and the sales persons or managers told them that they pretended to improve it and to apply it "the surveillance and all tech, apps" in 2020 to all Provinces in China, and that they will export this tech to the whole world. Then the social credit score system too was improved and created in Xinjiang Province with the Uyghur people. Many underestimated the New Silk Road and the BRI, the BRICS and others.... Now, we´re in their hands as many nat resources are owned by China or the loans they made to other countries to build something will be never paid as the contracts are too tricky with conditions and interests impossible to pay, like Sri Lanka port, a por in Greece, and much more. THE WORLD UNDERESTIMATED THE CHINESE, they're like cheetas, walk slowly in silence, don't tel anyboy their plans, and when you less expect, they catch you or they already owned everything. Like the highways in Central Asia, like the trains in Hungary, etc. Of course in the beginning, when I was living in China years ago, since 2014, they smartly were infiltrating many Chinese in the UN to get the majority of votes for their projects and intentions. And now they're playing the game with the WEF, I don't know if the WEF and UN and OMS wanted or not, but now China and Russia the smartest, will win with their plans.
Grateful for your scholarly insights, as always.