What is behind the recent meeting between Brazil's Lula da Silva and China's Xi Jinping? What is the BRICS New Development Bank and how might this instrument become a force for authentic development across the globe as it was hoped when the institution was created in 2014? Is there a new New World Order in town and is this new system in harmony with the needs of humanity or is it a controlled opposition to the unipolar Great Reset ideologues aiming to enslave society under a depopulated world government? How would we know which answer is right?

In this episode of Press TV's Spotlight, I had the pleasure of joining Dr Gilbert Doctorow to answer these questions and the reasons for the emerging new economic architecture with a look towards the past and future.

