What is behind the recent meeting between Brazil's Lula da Silva and China's Xi Jinping? What is the BRICS New Development Bank and how might this instrument become a force for authentic development across the globe as it was hoped when the institution was created in 2014? Is there a new New World Order in town and is this new system in harmony with the needs of humanity or is it a controlled opposition to the unipolar Great Reset ideologues aiming to enslave society under a depopulated world government? How would we know which answer is right?
In this episode of Press TV's Spotlight, I had the pleasure of joining Dr Gilbert Doctorow to answer these questions and the reasons for the emerging new economic architecture with a look towards the past and future.
Click on the links below to watch the program on Rumble, Bitchute or Soundcloud:
What is behind this is the insanity of the US and NATO Neocons. We, the US, are alienating the world through the constant push for war and the unlawful seizure of assets owned by international individuals who are even slightly associated with world leaders, such as Putin.
The Neocons have succeeded in splitting the world in half and don't care. It is all about the destruction of Russia or China and then the bringing of US democracy to these places as if we have a democracy in the first place.
What makes world peace? It trades among nations where all get fat and happy by making money. The US IS is the aggressor, and the neocons fully control the Bidden administration. This is the message we need to drill into everyone's heads; I am sick of seeing body bags delivered over the decades in wars that are never won or even coming close to winning. These neocons are the scum and villainy of mankind. And BTW, neocons come from all political parties; Hillary, for example, is one, and our Secretary of State and his assistant.
This is excellent! Nice work indeed.