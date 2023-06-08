China warns US: NATO-like expansion in Asia-Pacific could lead to conflict [My 2 cents on PressTV]
On this week's News Review on Press TV, I was invited to join analyst Christopher Halali to discuss the NATO expansion program around China's perimeter and the two opposing paradigms of foreign policy clashing between Beijing and Washington
Or watch on Bitchute here and Soundcloud here:
To Readers: If you like this content and want to see more, consider upgrading to a paid subscriber mode (which gets you free PDF books, and invites to all live events which I organize), pick up some books here, or become a Canadian Patriot Press donor here.
Matt these nefarious types are capable of doing anything to deflect attention away from their own personal agendas and lives. So so sad. But at least, we have come to know the truth. No, matter what happens next we are still spirits of the most high.
After the mess they have created in Ukraine I can not comprehend how these insane idiots are so determined to go up against China!
They break the first and most fundamental rule of war: Think twice before attacking a country on its home turf! One of main reasons Russia is winning in Ukraine is they the have home field advantage and its very very big, especially when historically Russia has a lot of experience defending its borders.
The logistics of wars can win or lose them and it is painfully obvious NATO has struggled with logistics from the outset. Where Russia has calculated its every move NATO knows only one word: escalate! And they do it in a haphazard manner leaving Ukraine's forces very vulnerable and subject to excess casualties.
Logistics were a huge factor in losing wars in Korea, Vietnam and Afghanistan. Having to haul men and equipment half way around the world to wage war is a fool's errand. Hitler attacking Russia cost him the war breaking the back or his military capabilities.
So how would we feel if China were patrolling the inside passage of Vancouver Island or the Gulf of St. Lawrence? The Canadian Navy is practicing gun boat diplomacy in the Taiwan Strait.
We simply don't comprehend how much maps tell about geopolitical dynamics and intentions.
The petulant West is suffering its "invincible present". It is frozen in time and place refusing to entertain options painfully obvious.