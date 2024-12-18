(A big thank you to Jason Dahl for creating this 1 min promo video for the book series)

Christmas is just around the corner, and I decided to offer up the full three volume trilogy of Revenge of the Mystery Cults (as pdfs) between now and Dec 25 for anyone who becomes a paid subscriber to my Substack.

Of course, all paid subscribers will continue to have access to all of my other books (Clash of the Two Americas, Science Unshackled, Untold History of Canada, CP issues 1-20), and invitations to live events as well.

This is a limited time offer, so consider upgrading as a Christmas gift for yourself (or give a gift of a full access subscription to a friend) and access the entire Revenge of the Mystery Cults.

CLICK BELOW TO DOWNLOAD YOUR COPIES TODAY: