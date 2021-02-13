Chrystia Freeland, Canada 2020, and How Canada's Liberal Party was Subverted by Misanthropic Technocrats

Ever since the Liberal Party of Chrystia Freeland and Justin Trudeau took power in 2015, policies favorable to the formation of a technocratic dictatorship have been creeping incrementally into position. This policy outlook is a far cry from the “old school Liberal party” of the post-WWII decades which ushered in some of the greatest rates of technological and scientific progress ever seen in history. Even if you are not Canadian, it is worth understanding how and why that pro-industrial orientation was subverted, since similar programs occurred across Europe and the USA as well.

Although the operation created to re-organize today’s Liberal government is called Canada 2020, this think tank (formed in 2003) is merely the most recent manifestation of a systematic foreign takeover which goes back to 1933… and I’m not talking about the Russians. This takeover has been led by an operation called the Round Table movement and it’s sister organization the Fabian Society. Their use of planning conferences have been instrumental in guiding this process.

Gordon’s Thinkers Conference: 1960 Kingston

The original conference that brought this new Liberal makeover scheme together was known as the Kingston “Thinkers” Conference of 1960, led by agents of the Canadian Institute of International Affairs (CIIA) Walter Gordon, Maurice Lamontagne, Lester B. Pearson, Lionel Chevrier, Tom Kent, Keith Davey and other social engineers who were obsessed with cleaning out the political landscape of all forces committed to scientific and technological progress and continental cooperation with the pro-development America of John F. Kennedy1.

Under the chairmanship of Gordon, the participants of the “Thinkers” conference created the Committee to Restructure the Liberal Party Organization which set itself to work to counter the fight which President John F. Kennedy had recently launched against the oligarchy [2]. Under Kennedy’s leadership, Canada was in danger of slipping away from the hands of the oligarchy’s influence as a bold vision of new frontiers called forth the pioneering spirit of Canadian citizens and policy-makers. Although the C.D. Howe Liberals and Diefenbaker Conservatives differed in their methods, both were fundamentally committed to achieving progress and increasing the productive powers of the nation through scientific and technological progress. Diefenbaker himself had attempted to found a new Canadian nationalism upon a bold vision for Arctic development which represented a grave threat to the oligarchy and had to be undermined at all cost.

In response to this danger, the Liberal party was wiped clean of C.D. Howe Liberals in what Henry Erskine Kidd, General Secretary for the Liberal Party, called “a palace revolution” run directly by Walter Gordon, while Gordon managed the downfall of Diefenbaker 3. C.D. Howe himself, now nearing his last days watched the Thinkers conference with sadness when he wrote: “I am afraid that Mike [Pearson] is being advised by the wrong type of officers. The meeting of the Thinkers Club certainly didn’t help him politically”[4].

On top of this, a new Fabian-inspired centralized-socialist planning structure was adopted to provide social incentives for Canadians to remain complacent and controlled, in 1963 a new national anthem and flag were adopted to promote the mythology that Canada had been freed from its British mother to become a sovereign country, and a new technocratic structure of bureaucracy and systems planning was adopted. The blueprint that guided this reform was led by Gordon’s partner at Clarkson-Gordon John Grant Glassco, who ran the Royal Commission on Government Organization in 1962 and Gordon’s protégé Maurice Lamontagne, who ran the Senate Commission on Science Policy from 1968-1972. Both Gordon and Lamontagne served as Presidents of the Privy Council consecutively. Lamontagne went on to found the Canadian Club of Rome alongside Pierre Trudeau and Maurice Strong a little later.

To understand this structural overhaul which began to bring in a vast compartmentalized bureaucracy run by technocratic social scientists and accountants, it is worth noting that this 1960 conference was itself modeled on a yet earlier precedent that had occurred 27 years prior named the Port Hope Conference under the guidance of Gordon’s CIIA controller Vincent Massey. Massey was identified by American scholar Caroll Quigley as the leader of the Canadian branch of the Round Table Movement which was set up with funds and mandate of Cecil Rhodes in 1902. Both Gordon and Massey (along with Rhodes Scholar George Grant) are credited as the fathers of Canada’s post-1963 “New Nationalism”. Key founding blueprints for this ‘New [anti-American] Nationalism’ were laid out in Gordon’s powerful Royal Commission on Economic Prospects for Canada 1955-1957 which followed Massey’s 1949-1952 Royal Commission on National Development in the Arts, Letters and Sciences.

Massey’s Conference: 1933 Port Hope

The 1933 Port Hope conference was sponsored by Vincent Massey. The danger for the Canadian-British oligarchy represented by Massey even then was that pro-nationalist forces had dominated the Liberal Party throughout the 1920s in the form of the “Laurier Liberals” of O.D. Skelton, Chubby Power and Ernest Lapointe, all three of whom exerted enormous influence on the leader of the Liberal Party, William Lyon Mackenzie King, who became Prime Minister once again in 1935 after the party had fallen from power in 1930.

Then serving as President of the Liberal Party, Vincent Massey, a student of Lord Alfred Milner5, noted that the 1933 Conference marked the transformation of the Liberal Party “from the laissez-faire traditions of the party to a new, more technocratic and interventionist view of government”[6]. Just as would occur 27 years later in Kingston, the challenge for the oligarchy involved 1) keeping Canada complacent by encouraging a technocratic managerial class and 2) blocking greater cooperation with an anti-Imperial America led by the great Franklin Delano Roosevelt. This conference was designed to coincide with the 1933 London Economic Conference that had brought together 66 nations to deal with the global depression by the establishment of a globalized standard of balanced budgets, and currency controls under the dictatorship of the Bank of England.

Fortunately in 1933, the power of the oligarchy was thwarted as the London Economic Conference was sabotaged by Roosevelt who refused to attend and decided not to sacrifice American sovereignty on the City of London altar. It was FDR’s sabotage of this conference that put a final nail in the coffin of the imperial League of Nations. Fabian Society eugenicist H.G. Wells blamed the rise of global fascism on FDR’s nationalist sabotage of this very conference.

Canada 2020 and the Kingston Conference of the 21st Century

In the modern period, the 1933 Massey Port Hope Conference and 1960 Gordon Kingston Conference has taken the form of a June 2006 conference in Mont Tremblant Quebec hosted by a London-run think tank known as Canada 2020 and a pack of Rhodes Scholars.

The two day conference sponsored by this new think tank was keynoted by none other than Al Gore, who was brought in by high level members of the Queen’s elite Privy Council such as John Manley, Bob Rae and Anne McLellan, in order to reform the policy structures of the federal government, the Liberal Party and the Canadian culture itself after the downfall of Paul Martin in February 2006.

The Liberal Party of Jean Chretien and Paul Martin, which had been in power from 1993-2006, distinguished itself as being the last major federal party to resist, even in some small form, aspects of the Empire’s agenda in the form of their rejection of Canada’s participation in the Iraq war in 2003, rejection of the Anti-Ballistic Missile shield in 2005 and the failed 1997 attempt to consolidate the “big 5” banks into the “big 3”.

Battles between Prime Minister Chretien and such pro-British establishment figures as Lord Conrad Black expressed this lack of British control over its Canadian dominion to a large degree. Such lack of control of an important dominion within the British Commonwealth had to be reined in and a more virulent form of Canadian nationalism more conducive to a globally extended empire had to be weaved in its place.

Considering the very real possibility that President Trump may yet push for arctic cooperation with Eurasia while imposing Glass-Steagall onto the bankrupt too big to fail banks before they meltdown, bringing America back towards its constitutional roots, the desire by the British oligarchy to keep a tight grip on its North American colony separating Russia from America has been more desperate now during the economic collapse than ever before.

An important decision made during the conference of 2006 was to groom a young Justin Trudeau to become the spokesperson of the new liberal party. Prize assets of Power Corporation, the World Wildlife Fund and the Canadian International Council (CIC)[7] were subsequently deployed to manage this new cult of “Justin” in preparation for the 2015 elections with CIC President Bill Graham playing a key role in the event. Both Al Gore, Barack Obama and Larry Summers have acted as leading spokesmen, appearing at Canada 2020 events over the years.

The Case of Axworthy and Manley

A vital player in this process is none other than former Principal Secretary to Pierre Trudeau, Thomas Axworthy. By the end of the 2006 conference, Axworthy had been made responsible for chairing the Liberal Party Renewal Commission in where he oversaw 36 task forces which examined each aspect of the party. The outcome of Axworthy’s task forces resulted in the current Obama-modelled behaviorist design represented by Justin Trudeau.

Not only is Axworthy the President of the Walter and Duncan Gordon Foundation, Senior Fellow at Massey College, former Executive Director of the Charles Bronfman Foundation, but has gotten his start in social engineering working as research assistant directly under Walter Gordon on the 1967 “Task Force on the Structure of the Canadian Economy” (aka: Gordon Task Force). Axworthy was joined by Walter Gordon’s other surviving protégé Keith Davey, who also helped co-found Canada 2020 and who participated in the Gordon 1960 Thinkers Conference.

It is also noteworthy that both Thomas Axworthy and the 2006 Conference co-chair John Manley were both members of the failed Independent Task Force on North America to integrate the North American Economies under a European Union-modeled zone called the “North American Union”.

Axworthy is joined on the board of Canada 2020 by another character of note. Diane Carney is a leading proponent of the Green New Deal who is married to current Bank of England Governor Mark Carney- the man driving the push for a one world digital currency run by central banks.

Where we stand now

The Canada 2020 agenda calls for an absolute commitment to the nation-destroying measures such as a banning of all arctic development, a commitment to depopulation through low quality green energy grids, carbon taxes, smart grids, Public Private Partnerships and green victory bonds (aka: the Green New Deal)… all punctuated by a destruction of nuclear power.

This disgusting arrangement must be recognized for what it is: a genocide scheme which is designed to reduce the world population to less than one billion souls under a new globally extended financial oligarchy. Canada’s low population density of 9 people/ square mile is an idealized global density for the oligarchy.

Bering Strait Tunnel

The only way to stop this green zero-growth program from being acted upon is the immediate restoration of Glass-Steagall and the re-enactment of national banking measures to produce the productive credit necessary to finance those projects which can increase the energy flux density of society such as building the Bering Strait tunnel joining the Polar Silk Road, launching Arctic development and pushing for high intensity investments into fission, fusion power and space exploration.

Rejecting this “Great Reset”/London Conference means picking up the torch which was dropped with the demise of C.D. Howe, the Kennedy brothers, Charles de Gaulle, W.A.C. Bennett and Quebec’s great statesman Daniel Johnson Sr.

Footnotes

[1] It is important to note that Pearson was not terribly respected by these “new reformers” led by Gordon, and was largely used as their Nobel Prize winning instrument. When Pearson became too easily influenced by the pro-C.D. Howe Liberals remaining in his party such as Robert Winters and Mitchell Sharp, as well as JFK himself, Pearson was scrapped for a more effective replacement in the form of Pierre Trudeau in 1968.

[2] For the full story of Kennedy’s battle to liberate the world from the British Empire, see JFK vs the Empire

[3] As Diefenbaker himself wrote in his autobiography “One of the ironies of recent Canadian history is that Walter Gordon, a man whom I only met for a few minutes when he delivered to me his Royal Commission Report, has stated that he decided to do everything in his power to make Mr. Pearson Prime Minister because he hated me and feared that my policies would wreck Canada”, Diefenbaker Memoirs, p.202. Rhodes Scholar Governor of the Bank of Canada, James Coyne, and two Rhodes scholars embedded in Diefenbaker’s own cabinet (J.M. Mcdonald, and Davie Fulton) played a key role in Diefenbaker’s final 1963 downfall and failure of his Northern Vision.

[4] Stephen Azzi, Walter Gordon and the Rise of Canadian Nationalism, McGill-Queens Press, 1999, p.80

[5] The young Massey, then on the cusp of inheriting the fortunes of his family’s farm equipment dynasty, had helped install a Round Table chapter in Ontario in 1910 and was rewarded for his services by being sent off to Oxford to study under the Round Table’s founder and controller, the eugenics obsessed “race patriot” Lord Alfred Milner in 1911.

[6] Vincent Massey is quoted from Richard Blake’s From Rights to Needs: A History of Family Allowances in Canada, UBC Press, p.33

[7] The Canadian International Council became the new name for the Canadian institute for International Affairs (CIIA) in 2007. The CIIA had been the new name for the Round Table Movement, formed in London by Lord Milner in 1910 and run by the Rhodes Trust network of Oxford scholars in order to advance Cecil Rhodes’ design to recapture America as a lost colony and form the rebirth of a new globally extended British Empire. For more on how this hive has mis-shaped the 21st century, see “British Dictatorship or American System part I and II” by this author in the Canadian Patriot #7 and 8, downloadable on http://www.canadianpatriot.org