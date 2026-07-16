Citizen Vigilante: A Recipe Book for Civil War
In a world drowning in manufactured outrage, here comes another psy-op to further the divide and conquer agenda of the Powers That Ought Not Be.
In this episode of Beyond the Pale, I joined host RB Ham and and Don Jeffries, bestselling author of Hidden History and Crimes and Cover-Ups in American Politics, a sharp researcher who has spent decades dismantling official narratives.
Together we deliver a hard-hitting breakdown of the film Citizen Vigilante — and the dangerous psychological operation it represents. We expose how frustration with corrupt government policies is being deliberately weaponized to push people toward violent action.
This isn’t organic rebellion — it’s a scripted narrative designed to lure citizens into the exact behavior that justifies the next level of crackdown: expanded surveillance, militarized policing, and the full rollout of a domestic police state.
Left versus Right. Controlled opposition. The classic paradigm trap that keeps us fighting each other while the real architects tighten the noose. This episode pulls back the curtain on how these operations work, who benefits, and why falling for the emotional bait is exactly what they’re counting on.
The system doesn’t fear a chaotic backlash byban enraged population; they have a plan for that — it fears a calm, united, and discerning one. Click below to watch the full show:
Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).
Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress
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Many people know that I am extremely devoted to total top down solutions to humanity’s problems. While I believe that citizen engagement and the fight to impose policies that break the chains of oligarchism are extremely important, I am not ignorant to the dangers which we all face moving into the coming storm. As such having back up plans to protect ourselves and our loved ones is smart. Mikkel Thorup, founder of Expat Money, is someone who has spent many years helping people make the transition to more stable terrain abroad. If you’d like to check out his program, take part in his workshops, consultations, or just download his new free special report ‘Plan-B: Residencies & Instant Citizenships’, then click this link: expatmoney.com/matt
Clearly this film is frightening. So much for innocence or justice before the law.
I think you’re on to something with the "Vigilante Justice” narrative being pushed. If you are looking for another appalling video I suggest “The Beekeeper”. No need to watch the whole film, but here are some of the highlights. (Spoiler alter)
A white, retired “Beekeeper” befriends a farm-country neighbor who he later says in the film “She was the only one that ever cared about me.”
When that black neighbor has her savings stolen, including funds from a charity she runs, in a phone bank scam tied into her computer, she kills herself, setting the Beekeeper on a path of revenge.
After a ridiculous amount of violence including, too many felonies murders to mention, the film reveals that the “Beekeepers” are a secret government program that trains and releases the most elite killers (Beekeepers) to “protect the hive.”
Senior Government officials later reveal that the Beekeepers were outside the law and were organized to bring justice and stability (I.e government control).
CIA cutting edge spy software is used to identify potential phone scam victims. The CIA Software was used by a $10 Billion dollar corporation with a retired CIA director as the number two man to identify victims.
Even after mass murder, torture, arson, and theft of government weapons, the Beekeeper is favorably presented as a hero that the audience actually has sympathy for.
There’s a lot more to the video, and I actually don’t suggest watching all of it, but that’s the main thrust of the movie.
Summary. There are enough other important points in the movie to write a thesis on. This is the short version.
Mindless violence can actually be a good thing.
It is morally ok to kill somebody for stealing somebody’s money, even if the victim willingly participated in the scam (albeit not intentionally).
Vigilante justice is ok, particularly If it is against big corporations that are part of the Deep State Military Industrial complex.
If you can manipulate the audience, including their nervous system through frequency manipulation, to completely disregard American law and the concept of “Innocent until proven guilty” to promote Vigilante Justice as a good thing, what’s left of justice?
I have always loved the following lines from “A Man for All Seasons”. I didn’t realize until fairly recently the lines were not a warning.
They are a “Revelation of the Method” playbook to support the coming One World Devil System. Like most similar movies?.
“A Man for All Seasons Quotes Showing 1-30 of 31
“William Roper: “So, now you give the Devil the benefit of law!”
Sir Thomas More: “Yes! What would you do? Cut a great road through the law to get after the Devil?”
William Roper: “Yes, I'd cut down every law in England to do that!”
Sir Thomas More: “Oh? And when the last law was down, and the Devil turned 'round on you, where would you hide, Roper, the laws all being flat? This country is planted thick with laws, from coast to coast, Man's laws, not God's! And if you cut them down, and you're just the man to do it, do you really think you could stand upright in the winds that would blow then? Yes, I'd give the Devil benefit of law, for my own safety's sake!”
Same low-angle shot of the skyscrapers on the movie poster as the low-angle shot in the Naudet brothers fakery of 9-11. Coincidence? I think not.