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Vic Hughes's avatar
Vic Hughes
17m

Clearly this film is frightening.  So much for innocence or justice before the law.

I think you’re on to something with the "Vigilante Justice” narrative being pushed. If you are looking for another appalling video I suggest “The Beekeeper”. No need to watch the whole film, but here are some of the highlights.   (Spoiler alter)

A white, retired “Beekeeper” befriends a farm-country neighbor who he later says in the film “She was the only one that ever cared about me.”

When that black neighbor has her savings stolen, including funds from a charity she runs, in a phone bank scam tied into her computer, she kills herself, setting the Beekeeper on a path of revenge.

After a ridiculous amount of violence including, too many felonies murders to mention, the film reveals that the “Beekeepers” are a secret government program that trains and releases the most elite killers (Beekeepers) to “protect the hive.”   

Senior Government officials later reveal that the Beekeepers were outside the law and were organized to bring justice and stability (I.e government control).

CIA cutting edge spy software is used to identify potential phone scam victims. The CIA Software was used by a $10 Billion dollar corporation with a retired CIA director as the number two man to identify victims.

Even after mass murder, torture, arson, and theft of government weapons, the Beekeeper is favorably presented as a hero that the audience actually has sympathy for.

There’s a lot more to the video, and I actually don’t suggest watching all of it, but that’s the main thrust of the movie.

Summary. There are enough other important points in the movie to write a thesis on. This is the short version.

Mindless violence can actually be a good thing.

It is morally ok to kill somebody for stealing somebody’s money, even if the victim willingly participated in the scam (albeit not intentionally).

Vigilante justice is ok, particularly If it is against big corporations that are part of the Deep State Military Industrial complex.

If you can manipulate the audience, including their nervous system through frequency manipulation, to completely disregard American law and the concept of “Innocent until proven guilty” to promote Vigilante Justice as a good thing, what’s left of justice?

I have always loved the following lines from “A Man for All Seasons”.  I didn’t realize until fairly recently the lines were not a warning.

They are a “Revelation of the Method” playbook to support the coming One World Devil System. Like most similar movies?.

“A Man for All Seasons Quotes Showing 1-30 of 31

“William Roper: “So, now you give the Devil the benefit of law!”

Sir Thomas More: “Yes! What would you do? Cut a great road through the law to get after the Devil?”

William Roper: “Yes, I'd cut down every law in England to do that!”

Sir Thomas More: “Oh? And when the last law was down, and the Devil turned 'round on you, where would you hide, Roper, the laws all being flat? This country is planted thick with laws, from coast to coast, Man's laws, not God's! And if you cut them down, and you're just the man to do it, do you really think you could stand upright in the winds that would blow then? Yes, I'd give the Devil benefit of law, for my own safety's sake!”

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Skidmark's avatar
Skidmark
1h

Same low-angle shot of the skyscrapers on the movie poster as the low-angle shot in the Naudet brothers fakery of 9-11. Coincidence? I think not.

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