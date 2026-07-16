In a world drowning in manufactured outrage, here comes another psy-op to further the divide and conquer agenda of the Powers That Ought Not Be.

In this episode of Beyond the Pale, I joined host RB Ham and and Don Jeffries, bestselling author of Hidden History and Crimes and Cover-Ups in American Politics, a sharp researcher who has spent decades dismantling official narratives.

Together we deliver a hard-hitting breakdown of the film Citizen Vigilante — and the dangerous psychological operation it represents. We expose how frustration with corrupt government policies is being deliberately weaponized to push people toward violent action.

This isn’t organic rebellion — it’s a scripted narrative designed to lure citizens into the exact behavior that justifies the next level of crackdown: expanded surveillance, militarized policing, and the full rollout of a domestic police state.

Left versus Right. Controlled opposition. The classic paradigm trap that keeps us fighting each other while the real architects tighten the noose. This episode pulls back the curtain on how these operations work, who benefits, and why falling for the emotional bait is exactly what they’re counting on.

The system doesn’t fear a chaotic backlash byban enraged population; they have a plan for that — it fears a calm, united, and discerning one. Click below to watch the full show:

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

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