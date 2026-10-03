City of London Occult Tour 3: The Secrets Behind the Great Fire of 1666

Was the ‘Great Fire of 1666’ truly an accident or is evidence of something more alchemical floating about?

Why is it memorialized by Phoenix imagery and statues of Gog and Magog?

Why did Rosicrucian leaders of the Invisible College emerge out of it as leading minds shaping the new post-republic British Empire and Stewart restoration after the failed Cromwellian upsurge in 1660?

Why did the fire end at the Templar Church?

These questions and more are explored in this third City of London occult tour.

Watch this third Occult Walking tour video on Substack above or on Youtube here, or Rumble here

Watch the first video here:

x

and video 2 here

x

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).