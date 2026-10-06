City of London Occult Tour 4: The Esoteric Side of the Archangel/Saint Michael

The ‘occult City of London’ walking tour continues with a visit to a particular church in London devoted to Archangel Michael, and located exactly 0.3 miles (aka: 1584 feet) away from the London Bloomberg Mithraeum (which will be covered in the next video).

What is the connection between the Warrior cult of Mithra, and the Warrior cult of Archangel Saint Michael?

What is the significance of the Pelican/Phoenix symbolism in this church?

What about the Tetramorphic imagery of the bull/eagle/lion/human imagery found within this church and early Christian iconography

These questions and more are explored in this short video.

Watch on Substack above or on Youtube here , Rumble here, or Spotify here

Watch video 1 here:

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Watch video 2 here:

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Watch video 3 here:

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Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).