City of London Occult Tour 5: Secrets of the London Mithraeum

The Occult Walking Tour of the City of London continues with this fifth installment diving into the underground Mithraic Temple first discovered in 1954 and restored through its new owner Michael Bloomberg.

How did this male-only warrior cult of the Roman Empire worship its lord, and self-deify its members?

What is the symbolism of the sacrificed bull and grades of initation?

What relationship did this cult have to the Cult of Cybele and the 'divine feminine'?

And perhaps most importantly, how did it continue as a power long after its official 'demise' in the late 4th century, exerting vast influence through the Crusades and onward to our current day?

Explore these questions with Matt and Cynthia as they traversed the 1584 feet from the Church of Archangel Michael Cornhill to this Mithraeum and take part in a live reconstruction of a Mithraic liturgy.

Watch the full video on Substack above, or on Youtube here , Rumble here or Spotify here

If you missed the previous videos you can watch them here:

City of London Occult Tour 1: All Hallows by the Tower and the Templar Underground

City of London Occult Tour part 2: Isis Unveiled at Cleopatra’s Needle

City of London Occult Tour 3: The Secrets Behind the Great Fire of 1666

City of London Occult Tour 4: The Esoteric Side of the Archangel/Saint Michael

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).