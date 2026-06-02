Coming Soon: Black Sun Rising - The Esoteric Roots of Fascism Past and Present

We are just a few days away from the release of our new feature length film Black Sun Rising: The Esoteric Roots of Fascism Past and Present (which will be released on June 6, 2026 on my substack), and which will unveil a side of World War II that will shock you.

This film will reveal the dark esoteric underpinnings of Blavatsky’s Luciferian society, how a ‘secret doctrine’ influenced a young Adolf when still a student run by a New Templar order of Cistercians, the creation of Zionism from the bowels of Anglo-German Freemasonic agencies, and the strange happenings in Wewelsburg Castle that saw occultists attempt to channel demons to assist in the invocation of a new 1000 year reich.

How did Theosophical priests concoct the forgery known as the Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion?

How did Wall Street and London bankers finance fascism?

And how did Hitler literally attempt to re-write the Bible and inserted such new commandments as 'honor thy Fuhrer’ and ‘keep thy blood pure’?

And perhaps, most importantly, why is Hitler increasingly perceived as the hero of WWII instead of the occult magician which he always was? Qui bono?

Find out the answers to these questions and much more on Saturday June 6 by staying tuned to this substack.

ONE MORE THING:

In tandem with the release of this new film, Cynthia and I have published a 200 page Special Report which is now available for purchase on Amazon as a hardcover, paperback or Kindle… as well as PDF on Gumroad.