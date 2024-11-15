This week, the US congress unveiled its second official ‘inquiry into ET collusion with government elites with the a House Oversight Committee event called ‘Unidentified Anomalous Phenomenoa: Exposing the Truth’.

The two congressmen tasked to lead this pioneering foray into truth are Nancy Mace and Glenn Grothmann who delivered a courageous official statement reading:

Americans deserve to understand what the government has learned about UAP sightings and the nature of any potential threats these phenomena pose.

As we saw during last year’s Congressional inquiry and the associated Mexican Congressional inquiry held on Sept. 13, 2023, a slew of deep state intelligence spooks are scheduled to speak and I’m sure more fuzzy videos, anecdotal stories of crashed UFOs and photographs that couldn’t possibly have anything to do with Photoshop or CGI will be presented.

Robert Malone Sets the Stage

Robert Malone was quick to wet the appetites of his thousands of followers for this revolutionary hearing by commissioning a November 11th article titled ‘Fifty Shades of Grey [Aliens]’ by Justine Isernhinke: credit card lawyer, ET researcher and Senior Fellow of the Malone Institute.

In her peculiar narrative style, Isernhinke promptly assured those PTSD-suffering readers of Malone’s substack that the abuse they’ve suffered for decades can finally end and we can all FINALLY heal from this abuse … IF only we all devote ourselves to the truth of UFO collusion with our governments.

Isernhinke speaks to her traumatized audience with the calmness of a Tavistockian psychiatrist saying:

We’re in a psychologically abusive relationship with our Government over the reality of existence.

It is a fact that many traumatized people who feel isolated will easily be won over by anyone who speaks with pathos, uses the ‘we’ and acknowledges their deep psychological pain. As the story goes, dishonest people don’t do empathy, only good people do empathy … so what else can this good empathic person teach me that will help make my fear, anxiety and pain go away?

Isernhinke provides the answer by fusing together two separate themes of 1) covid lies with 2) UFO coverups … while also flattering her audience’s wisdom for having become fully free and awake together (thanks to Twitter/X of course):

The fallout from Covid and the rise of a freer (i.e. a less algorithmically deceptive) Twitter/X ripped off the blindfold and we saw the dungeon for what it was. We realized the whips and chains were not for our pleasure but for their control, their power.

The blinders are off and since we are all collective awake now, and can see the evil for what it is, WE are empowered to walk in harmony with each other.

Isernhinke with Eco-Modernist UFO promoter Michael Schellenberg

Since our minds are now fully free and empowered, why exert any more mental effort at the uncomfortable practice of trying to become mentally free?

We made it, and now the next leg of the journey can be action oriented without anymore of that emotionally-taxing mental work.

So what do we do now?

Well clearly giving ourselves to the ‘UFO disclosure movement’ is the most important thing ever.

Isternhinke affirms our collective desire:

“Disclosure” is what we all want. It’s what we should insist upon. What we mean by “Disclosure” is not just the odd current or former Government employee becoming a whistleblower and an annual congressional hearing to appease us. It means transparency, accountability and truthfulness directly from our Government. It means ending the abusive relationship since 1947. I believe we may have that Disclosure from Trump and RFK.

But Isernhinke isn’t all positive about the UFO disclosure movement, and even expresses her own grievance that the UFO community itself is so splintered and chaotic with fissures between groups writing:

My frustration is also somewhat with the online UFO community. One the one hand, they are a constant source of unbelievably thorough research and insight. On the other hand, they are divided now into camps, where some believe that Lue [Luiz Elizondo -Ed], along with Christopher Mellon [Podesta-linked billionaire spook -Ed] are Government-controlled disinformation agents, and others believe that Lue deserves the medal of honor for being the face of disclosure after decades of gaslighting by the Government. The community bickers, spinning its wheels, not realizing that THIS is the plan. Chaos agents have been planted. We are being whipped and we don’t know it.

Who are the 'gaslighting “chaos agents” in the author’s mind?

Are they the countless influential government spooks tied to John Podesta and the inner sanctum of the oligarchy (such as Christopher Mellon who runs operations tied to Luiz Elizondo such as To the Stars Academy)?

Is it the Lawrence Rockefeller-sponsored Disclosure Project?

No, of course not.

In Isernhinke’s narrative, government ‘chaos agents’ are anyone who causes bickering and thus division within the UFO truth community.

This tactic used by Isternhinke is reminiscent of Robert Malone’s earlier warning to the ‘health freedom movement’ (whatever the hell that is at this point) that anyone can know who a government chaos agent is … those agents are the people who call out an influencer (like Malone) as an agent. In a world of messy complexity and nuance it is nice to have such wise trustworthy leaders like Malone or Isernhinke assuring us that we have such easy simple ways to make judgements and dismiss whole lines of evidence that might disrupt the calm waters of our minds by tricking us into thinking and being uncomfortable.

Hasn’t ‘The Government’ made us uncomfortable enough by lying to us for so long about the murder of John F Kennedy, 9-11, pandemics and UFOs?

Which brings me to the last aspect of Isterhinke’s thesis …

JFK and Aliens

After taking the reader through a slew of testimonies of ‘honest courageous journalists whose integrity is above all suspicion’, the narrative finally comes to a major punchline and emotional tension which yearns for satisfying release after 60 years of trauma … the disclosure of JFK’s assassination.

Isterhinke writes:

Both Trump and RFK Jr have also intimated that they would release the JFK files … You may be wondering what the JFK files have to do with UFOs. There has been speculation for some years now that one of the possible reasons for the assassination of JFK was that he was about to disclose the UFO files to Russia.

Aha! So JFK’s murder was always about ALIENS!

It was not really about his going to war with Allen Dulles or his threatening to tear down the CIA, or end the Vietnam war, or find a detente with Russia to end the Cold War, or his fight to end colonialism by assisting the global south in developing full spectrum economies, or his battle against the Malthusian death cult then taking over the USA under the patronage of Lawrence Rockefeller …

No, the presidential assassination of 1963 was actually driven by the president’s desire to spill the beans on ALIENS. What a national security headache that would have been eh? During the Cold War, when America’s moral strength came from the narrative of her Christian values and democracy … a JFK-led alien reveal would have possibly undermined everything since millions of Americans would have come to realize that aliens have been behind our religions, and possibly even created humans from a laboratory millions of years ago. The national turmoil may have resulted in the USA’s collapse and dominance of the Soviet Union, (so one may even forgive the deep state from taking precautionary, albeit distasteful measures to save the USA in 1963.)

By this time, the reader’s catharsis with Isterhinke’s narrative is so intense that it is easy to absorb the testimonies she cites as ‘proof’ of her thesis which include US intelligence-connected spooks such as E. Howard Hunt, Hunt’s Watergate associate Douglas Caddy and Reuben Efron who all promoted the “JFK alien disclosure” narrative since the late 1970s.

Their words can now be received without questioning their integrity or even entertaining the possibility that they might be lying.

It is important to accept their testimonies as ‘fact’ since we have been taught the important lesson that even entertaining the possibility that someone influential within the UFO disclosure movement might be a liar would be nothing short of an admission that it is ourselves who are the chaos agents … and I certainly don’t want to be a chaos agent.

So I guess some of you will probably accuse me of being a chaos agent, as I insinuate quite loudly that you are being lied to.

As I don’t want to get sued for millions of dollars as Malone has done to destroy so many others who insinuated that he was dishonest, I won’t say that I believe that Malone or his friend Isternhinke are consciously lying to you … but let’s just say that the narratives they are pushing only benefit those forces who have been working continuously for well over a century to undo western civilization by reviving the ancient pagan world religious practices that dominated the ancient world … except with a transhumanist/AI/ET spin infused into the oldtime demonology.

So with that said, and in honor of the spook-run Congressional inquiry into UAPs, let me encourage everyone to innoculate themselves against stupidity by reviewing the three first episodes of ‘The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs’:

[Originally published on UK Column]