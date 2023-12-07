Discover more from Matt Ehret's Insights
This week’s second round of Connecting the Dots on TNT Radio gave me a fun opportunity to chat with VJ Varghese (aka: V the Guerilla Economist), Joaquin Flores and PD Lawton.
Connecting the Dots 1: The Clash of 2 Opposing New World Orders with VJ Varghese
GUEST OVERVIEW: VJ Varghese has been in the commodity brokering space since 2004 working in the rare earth and strategic metals industry. Starting in 2010 he worked as a commercial banker working with medium and large-scale corporations and businesses by creating strategy in banking, debt and credit markets for a City of London Member Bank’s US Operations. He is the founder of Rogue News and Managing Partner of Amparo & Co. Follow his work on https://roguenews.com/
Connecting the Dots 2: Geopolitical Overview with Joaquin Flores
GUEST OVERVIEW: Joaquin Flores is a geopolitical analyst, journalist, and social analyst educated at California State University Los Angeles. In his work, Joaquin has focussed on a range of related subjects surrounding counterinsurgency, colour revolutions, and political warfare including information operations. He has come under ongoing and repeated official scrutiny from the US State Department and Senate Select Committee on Intelligence surrounding 'Russiagate', the conflict in Ukraine, and COVID policy. Follow his work on t.me/NewResistance
Connecting the Dots 3: Kissinger's Bloody Stain on Africa with PD Lawton
GUEST OVERVIEW: PD Lawton is a writer and researcher of African affairs, born in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. She's currently residing in the United Kingdom and is editor of the AfricanAgenda.net website which covers the transformation of the African continent as it liberates itself from the Malthusian grip of the globalists.
Is there any chance you could post a transcript of these and future interviews? My time is fairly limited and like most researchers, I can read a lot faster than I can listen. I know there's software that allows you to do this. Not sure how good it is, but automating the process is much easier than manually transcribing and would sure help speed things up.
As researchers, we have a lot of ground to cover, and anything that speeds up the process without sacrificing resolution or clarity is an enormous help. It's also easier to archive, index and search written material than it is video/audio. I realize that you lose the nuances of voice inflection and body language, but those can also be a distraction, and as long as the video/audio is available, we can always cross-check with the transcript where clarity is needed.
Thank you.
#3 is coming out as "private" and thus is not obtainable for the public. I did enjoy #1 and #2 though