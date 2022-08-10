What unites the careers and psychological profiles of Maximilian Robespierre, Leon Trotsky, Steve Bannon and Miles Guo across space and time?

The simplest answer is that all four men were used as controlled opposition designed to lead abused mobs of downtrodden civilians into a complete tearing down of power structures which were themselves targeted for annihilation by a supranational oligarchy.

In this episode of The Great Game, I unpack Steve Bannon's connection to fascist supranational intelligence operations associated with the highest echelons of the black nobility including Lord Nicholas Windsor, and the late Count Otto von Hapsburg.

This story takes us into the dark story behind the fascist Pan European Movement which Hapsburg managed for over 40 years and which was founded by leading oligarch Count Richard Coudenhove-Kalergi in 1923. The Pan European Movement featured early members such as Benito Mussolini, Young Turk founder Alexander Helphand, financier Max Warburg, US social engineer Walter Lippmann, Roundtable leader Leo Amery and Nazi finance minister Hjalmar Schacht (to name a few).

This organization was designed to promote a system of "benign feudalism" with a nationalist veneer, but in truth served as a right-wing counter-gang to the supranational League of Nations founded in 1919.

We took an additional look at the deeper subversion of the french state and the murder of Ben Franklin's leading collaborators during the dark years of Jacobin terror which opened the floodgates for pseudo fascist Napoleon Bonaparte by 1795 and the replication of this strategy of chaos in the fomentation of the neo-Jacobin terror operations of the late 19th-early 19th century led by Trotsky and Lenin who Steve Bannon has openly heralded as his role models.

This entire story helps us understand the true nature of the Jesuits and earlier splintering of the church into warring factions after the League of Cambrai of 1508-1512, but also helps us better understand the role of Chinese Deep State operative Miles Gao, Falun Gong and the Epoch Times today.

Matthew Ehret the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

