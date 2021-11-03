COP26, Global Genocide & The Hope Of Humanity [The Great Game This Week]

In today's episode of the Great Game, V and I unpack the most recent developments surrounding the events of FLOP26, the evil lurking behind the green agenda, the geopolitical paradigms clashing between open vs closed systems. We additionally spend some time treating the question of epistemological warfare, and the role of Aleister Crowley in shaping the counter-culture movement that so deeply affected the western zeitgeist during the 1960s.

