Earlier this month, I was invited by Shaun Newman to speak at his annual Cornerstone summit in Calgary Alberta, where 600 attendees and over a dozen speakers convened for a full day of speeches, round tables, and conversation pertaining to 1) understanding and 2) solving many of the biggest threats facing Canada and the world more broadly in the 21st century.

The recordings will slowly be made available on Shaun Newman’s Rumble channel, but he was kind enough to send me my keynote address and also the Roundtable session which I took part in alongside Shaun Newman, Tom Luongo and Alex Krainer which closed out the event.

For your viewing/listening pleasure, they can now be accessed here:

1) Causes and Remedies for Nuclear War Threat

In this 13 minute keynote, Matt Ehret introduces the causes of today's systemic breakdown and flight forward towards a new world war by introducing the US military industrial complex's encirclement of Russia and China and unreconstructed NAZIs who were given control of NATO after WW2.

Or watch on Rumble here, or Spotify here

2) Cornerstone Roundtable: Tom Luongo, Alex Krainer and Matt Ehret (Is China our Enemy?)

In this Roundtable hosted by Shaun Newman, Tom Luongo, Alex Krainer and Matt Ehret discuss the causes for the existential crisis striking western civilization and address the question: Is Trump a genius, a patriotic doofus, captured by transhumanists or a participant in something evil? We also address the question Is China our enemy or is it something else?

Or watch on Rumble here or Spotify here

