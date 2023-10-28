Many people wrote to inform me that the links in this morning’s post featured a video that ended after 7 min. SUPER sorry for the glitch. No idea what caused it, but for those itching to make some discoveries and hear Mel K and I discuss history and grand strategy, the full show can be accessed by clicking the link below:

To donate to our new documentaries, click here:

https://canadianpatriot.org/support-us/

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress