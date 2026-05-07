For anyone out there who was frustrated that our upcoming event in Victoria, BC on Saturday May 16 from 3-6pm was sold out, I have good news for you: We have scaled up the event venue and now can host over 120 seats. Each ticket is only $15, and you can get them on Eventbrite.

For the first ten people who buy tickets, we have created a buy two for the price of one.

Additionally, all ticket buyers will receive complementary digital copy of our newest RTF anthology ‘The Art of Liberty vol 2: Conquering Tyranny and Defeating Tragedy’

If you wish to pay at the door, simply send us a message of your name, and how many guests you will bring on this contact page.

Tickets are only 15 bucks, but spaces are limited so pick them up at the Eventbrite link below;

For physical book lovers out there, Cynthia and I will be carrying some of our books with us, so the opportunity to buy signed copies will be available.