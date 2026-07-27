Cosmism and Its Enemies: The Origins and Danger of the Traditionalist Movement

In this episode of 6G Agenda, I had the opportunity to speak about the Cosmist faction of Bolsheviks around Alexander Bogdanov (promoter Transhumanism, and God-making) whose blood transfusion innovations sought to achieve physical immortality yet which ironically led to his early death in 1928. Sadly, Bogdanov’s mechanistic spirituality did not die with him, but went on to influence generations of Cyberneticists, and Silicon Valley transhumanists including Peter Thiel.

More importantly, we had the chance to contrast this Cosmist/Trans-humanist school with it’s controlled dialectic… Traditionalism, as promoted by the followers of Rene Guenon and his followers.

How both of these movements dialectically danced together in the construction of the Esalen Institute, and the modern counterculture operation from the 1960s to the present is evaluated at some length.

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Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

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